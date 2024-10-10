PHOTO: DOLE holds Mega Job Fair in Makati | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

PHOTO: DOLE holds Mega Job Fair in Makati

PHOTO: DOLE holds Mega Job Fair in Makati

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Job seekers flock to the mega job fair for displaced POGO (Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations) and IGL (Internet Gaming Licensed) workers at the activity center at the Ayala Circuit in Makati City on October 10 , 2024.
Read More:
DOLE
|
Mega Job Fair
|
employment
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.