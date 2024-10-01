PH debt dips slightly in August as peso strengthens | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
PH debt dips slightly in August as peso strengthens
PH debt dips slightly in August as peso strengthens
Arthur Fuentes, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 01, 2024 07:41 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
sovereign debt
|
national debt
|
domestic debt
|
foreign debt
|
Bureau of Treasury
|
economy
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.