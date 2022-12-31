Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022.

MANILA - Price hikes in petroleum products are expected to start 2023, industry experts said.

This is the second straight recorded hike in oil products since last week, which succeeded eight straight weeks of dropping fuel prices.

Gasoline prices are expected to hike by P2.50 to P2.80 per liter.

Diesel, meanwhile, will increase prices from P2.10 to P2.40 per liter.

Kerosene will get the biggest increase pegged at P2.80 to P3 per liter.

According to the Department of Energy's oil monitoring, among the factors include the tightening of fuel supply in the US and "uncertainty around Russian supply" which "countered weak demand in China."

While China has already scrapped its zero-COVID policy, it has seen an increase in coronavirus cases as people try to live life with the virus around.

On the other hand, the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is expected to drop by around P3 to P3.50 per liter effective January 1.

-- With a report by Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News