Business Mentor: Preparing a productive franchise mindset for the New Year

As the new year comes near, I am sure that most of you are excited to start making a list of priorities for the year. I met entrepreneurs from Los Angeles California and Brunei who are all eager to get their businesses into franchise mode. What better way to do this than by having the right mindset starting with being diligent with the plans you have set for 2023?

We must make the most of our time all the time. However, being productive doesn't mean doing massive daily tasks. But instead, carefully look into each job so that you achieve the results that you are aiming for. You see, we sometimes ignore the small things in our everyday life. But do you know that these small habits are the ones that matter most? But of course, you need to be consistent in fulfilling these to become successful. It would help if you started to develop sustainable habits to help ensure that you keep a balanced and productive life even when you become busy.

Something as simple as creating a meeting-free time or having morning walks to start your day can have a positive effect that will make your days as productive as possible. It's the habit that you need to develop to make things easier to do and achieve the goals you have set for yourself.

Speaking before the Brunei Mentors for Entrepreneur Network. Sharing on the trend of franchising a business. Photo by Hariz DARE Brunei

Here are a few ways to help you make your new year more productive and successful.

1. Choose a time when you are most effective at different kinds of work. Some people would need to shower, eat breakfast, and start whatever tasks they need to begin with, even as early as 8 am. However, not everyone can happily work that early, so decide which time of the day you think you can perform better and deliver exemplary performance. It is all up to you how you can manage your time—just don't waste so much time.

2. Learn how to prioritize your personal needs each day. We tend to neglect our individual needs when our minds are set on doing something, mainly when deadlines come. However, having a healthy body and mind is essential to becoming more effective and productive. Hence, make it a habit to lead a healthy lifestyle by starting your day with some exercise and eating a healthy breakfast that could help boost your creative mind and fuel your body to start the day right.

3. Schedule tasks as far as two weeks ahead. You can never know how busy you will be for the following weeks. Therefore, spread out tasks evenly throughout the week so you can still manage to fill in other important matters that may come along the way. But always make at least one day for your family. f

4. You don't need to work harder, but smarter. Again, this means knowing how to balance your personal life with work, which can help you become more productive. Others have proven the positive effect of doing yoga and daily exercise before starting their day. This keeps them alert and gives them a positive perspective toward the day. If you learn to develop this habit, it will be easier to perform tasks. You are not just finishing the job for the sake of doing, but ensuring that you add quality to each completed task. This means that you aim to do only a few jobs each day but ensure that the functions performed meet the expected standards, which eases the processes and is aligned with your goals.

5. Write down the tasks you need to accomplish the following day using post-it notes. Lessons written down in short descriptions make it easier to be successfully performed. What's more is that, in doing this, you tend to do more in a day without realizing it. However, you don’t need to push yourself too hard to work in a day. If you have done every task for the day and still have a few hours left, reward yourself with some "me-time" and head off to your family.

Others might see these as a guide for those who take life easy. I want people to feel that life is not about being burdened because there are ways to make life easier. Just adopting a positive attitude can make a significant change in anyone's life.

Allow all the positives in your mind! Have a Prosperous 2023 to all!

