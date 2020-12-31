Power grid operator seeks exemption from travel ban, says critical infra at stake

MANILA - The Philippines' power grid operator appealed to the government to exempt its suppliers and shipments from the travel ban imposed to prevent the entry of the new more contagious strain of the novel coronavirus.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said its critical transmission projects meant to improve the country's power grid will face delays because of the ban.

"The submarine cable laying activity for the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project, for example, faces new delays with the vessel carrying the said transmission equipment unable to enter the country due to the travel ban," the company said.

The Philippines on Tuesday imposed a travel ban on several countries to prevent the spread of a new, more contagious coronavirus variant first detected in the United Kingdom.

NGCP said it is asking the government to allow its suppliers, as well as shipments of essential transmission equipment, to enter the country, while observing all safety protocols and strict compliance to health standards.

“NGCP understands the need to control the virus and prevent the new strain from affecting our people, but there must also be creative ways in place to balance health concerns with the need to keep the economy afloat," the power grid operator said.

"NGCP’s critical projects cannot face any further delays as this may have an implication on the stability and reliability of power transmission services, especially with the growing demand for power. We hope this will also be taken into consideration.”