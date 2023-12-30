People flock to Bocaue to buy firecrackers, fireworks

It has been a tradition for many Filipinos to welcome the New Year with loud noises to ward off bad luck.

The most common way to create noise is by using firecrackers and fireworks.

This is why, many are flocking to Bocaue, Bulacan to buy firecrackers and fireworks ahead of the New Year revelries.

Some of the costumers are from Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

“Mga pailaw lang po para ligtas kahit papano hindi yung malalakas kasi masakit sa tenga eh,” Cedric Antonio said.

Some said they opted to go to Bocaue as prices here are way cheaper.

“Mas mura po tapos maganda ang product nila,” Liwayway Bacolod told ABS-CBN News.

According to some vendors, costumers must expect a slight price adjustment in some fireworks and firecrackers.

Kwitis is now sold at P7 per piece.

Five star is priced at P150 while “sawa” is sold at P1,500.

Fountain is priced at P25 to P800 while aerial fireworks now sell at P800 to P1,800.

For those with bigger budget, the most expensive fireworks are priced at P42,000.

According to the Philippine Pyrotechnics Manufacturers and Dealers Association in Bocaue, prices of fire crackers and pyrotechnics have gone down to 50 percent compared last year.

Elizabeth Mendoza, the secretary of the association, the reason is the higher production of firecrackers this year.

“Maayos naman nag bentahan kaya lang 'yung kita medyo mahina kasi bumaba ang benta dahil yung puhunan naman mas mataas kaysa sa pagbenta namin,” she said.

To ensure safety, drums of water are placed near the firecracker stalls.

A fire truck from the Bureau of Fire Protection is also deployed near the firecracker stalls.

