Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on Oct. 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Kerosene prices are seen to drop by more than P1 per liter while a slight decrease in prices are expected for diesel and gasoline as the new year kicks off.

Kerosene prices will drop by P1.10 to P1.30 per liter, while gasoline prices may stay steady or drop by P0.25 per liter.

Meanwhile, diesel prices will drop by P0.30 to P0.60.

Authorities attributed this to easing worries about shipping disruptions in the Red Sea, matching estimates by the Department of Energy on Friday.