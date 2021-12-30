PLDT says wireless service 91 pct restored in Visayas

Photo of the destruction left by Typhoon Odette in Surigao del Norte during a visit by President Rodrigo Duterte on December 22, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA— PLDT Inc on Thursday said at least 91 percent of wireless services have been restored in the Visayas while 67 percent of fixed services are back up.

Typhoon Odette damaged critical telecommunications and electrical lines in the Southern part of the country.

In Mindanao, engineers are on last mile restoration, PLDT Inc said in a statement.

Wireless services are up in over 98 percent of the region while fixed services near full restoration, it said.

Major repairs are set for Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte, including Siargao, the telco operator said.

Users were, however, reminded that services could be affected by the availability of commercial power and fiber cuts.

"The group has committed to reconnect affected customers once access roads are cleared, and commercial power supply stabilizes," PLDT said.

Meanwhile, PLDT, Smart Communications and PLDT-Smart Foundation have been extending aid to several affected areas including Pitogo in Bohol.

Odette was the strongest typhoon to hit the country. All major telecommunication firms have been working on restoring full services in Odette-stricken areas.

