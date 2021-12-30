Globe restores services in Negros Island

Deployment of Tower On Wheels in Carcar City Cebu, to serve as connectivity reinforcement while full network restoration is ongoing. Handout

MANILA - Globe network services have been restored in typhoon-hit Negros Island, the telco said Thursday.

Services in Negros Occidental is now fully restored while 21 municipalities in Negros Oriental are also back-up, Globe said in a statement.

Mobile network services in most cities and municipalities in Cebu have also been restored, it added. The Ayala-led telco also deployed "tower on wheels" in the province to provide back-up connectivity while restoration is ongoing.

In Palawan, services in the municipalities of Araceli, Dumaran and San Vicente were also restored, Globe said.



"Globe’s field teams are working round the clock to bring communications facilities back up following the devastation caused by Typhoon Odette. More towns are seeing significant progress in repairs," it said.

Telecommunication facilities are among those devastated by typhoon Odette, which is the strongest to hit the country this year.

E-wallet provider GCash, meanwhile said, it has raised some P18.6 million worth of donations through its platform. Globe and TM customers can also donate through the new GlobeOne App, it said.



Currently, the telco said it has maintained 61 free calls and free charging stations in select areas to assist residents.

