Fruit prices surge in Divisoria days before New Year's Eve

Elsa Boquirin, a regular shopper in Divisoria, faces the dilemma of an incomplete fruit spread on her table this New Year as the prices of various fruits soar in the bustling market.

"Kung P1,000 sana kumpleto na ang lamesa namin, kaso sa ngayon hindi ka makakabili ng P1,000 na kumpleto kasi sa mahal nga ng mga prutas... Tingi-tingi na lang baka di ko na mabuo ‘yung tatlong apple, tatlong orange. Siguro tig-iisa," Boquirin lamented.

The price hike is evident across the market, with longgan reaching P250 per kilogram, marking a P70 increase. Grapes now cost P230 a kilo, while dragon fruit, the current bestseller, is priced at P300 per kilo.

Persimmons and melons have seen a spike to P75 each while watermelons are priced at P70 per piece. However, there are still affordable options like apples, oranges, pears, and kiwis, which can be bought in bundles of three for P100.

Despite the steep prices, some vendors predict further increases in the coming days.

"Baka po bukas magtaas pa dun sa kinuhaan naming. ‘Pag nagtaas sila, magtataas kami," vendor Lenie Eleazar warned.

Despite the price increase, shoppers continue to flock to Divisoria for their New Year's Eve preparations.

The market remains open 24/7, and vendors will continue selling until December 31, providing options for those looking to complete their festive tables.

Meanwhile, a famous ham store in Quiapo witnessed a crowd, but the prices of popular hams like pineapple ham, scrap ham, Chinese ham, and bone-in ham remain unchanged.

Pineapple ham: P1,320/kilo

Scrap ham: P1,640/kilo

Chinese ham: P1,760/kilo

Bone in ham: P1,760/kilo

At the Farmers Market in Quezon City, prices of popular New Year's Eve dishes such as bangus (milkfish) and tilapia have also risen, with bangus now at P280 per kilo and tilapia at P180 per kilo.

However, meat prices remain stable, with pork at P350 per kilo, beef potentially reaching P450 per kilo, and chicken at P190 per kilo.

"Mabili ngayon ang ating mga baka....lalo na ang star ang liempo. Buong taon ito lang naman ang presyo namin ‘di naman yan tinaasan," meat vendor Cecille Carlos assured.