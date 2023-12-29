

MANILA — The Philippines approved P1.16 trillion in investments this year, the highest in the 56-year history of the trade department's Board of Investments, an official reported Friday.

Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo said this exceeded the previous record-high investment approval of P1.14 trillion in 2019.

The official attributed the increase in investments to the Philippine government’s "aggressive promotion" of the country to foreign investors, particularly during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s trips abroad.

This year also marks a significant increase in the percentage of approved foreign investments compared to domestic investments, Rodolfo said in a televised briefing.

“Dati ho yan mix natin pagdating sa investment approvals, 80-20. Eighty percent is coming from local, 20 percent is coming from foreign. Ngayon makikita natin almost 70 percent na ho yung coming from foreign tapos 30 percent yung from local. Nabaligtad ho...dahil nakikita natin na yung foreign investors interest sa atin ay lumalaki,” he said.

Rodolfo said majority of the approved investments were for digitalization and renewable energy.

They are expected to generate between 150,000 to 200,000 jobs for Filipinos, he said.

“Makikita natin ngayong 2024 kasama ng mga nasa pipeline of projects hindi lang yung magtatayo halimbawa ng solar projects, ng windmill power projects,” he said.

“Kasama sa mga papasok dito sa atin yung mga magma-manufacture ng mga equipment at component that are needed for this project and we could also export these to other countries in the region.”

