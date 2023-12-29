BI records 161,000 international arrivals during holiday rush

Passengers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Pasay City on Feb. 1, 2022, the first day of the revised protocols for the entry of returning overseas Filipinos and foreign nationals, regardless of their country of origin. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration recorded 161,000 international passengers arriving in the Philippines from December 23 to 25, a number equivalent to monthly arrivals during the pandemic years.

“Ang pinakamataas na arrivals na nakita natin ay noong December 23, halos nasa 62,000 ang arrivals at 81 percent ay nanggaling o dumaan sa NAIA. Ang projection natin medyo mas mataas pa ito hanggang katapusan ng taon,” BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said.

Meanwhile, daily international departures from the country have been at around 30,000, with majority passing through NAIA.

“After New Year magbabaligtad po yan, mas tataas naman ang departures, at kakaunti ang arrivals," she said.

Many of the arrivals are Overseas Filipino Workers coming home from the holidays and who go back to work after New Year's Day.

The Bureau of Immigration earlier said that measures have been put in place to ensure the efficient and smooth processing of international passengers during the peak season.

Among those measures is the use of electronic gates, which takes an average of 8 to 10 seconds to process each passenger.

"Nagdagdag din tayo ng immigration officers, there are 55 immigration officers that were recently deployed just in time for the holiday season," Sandoval added.

Apart from those, acting immigration officers as well as augmentation and rapid response teams were deployed to airports in anticipation of the arrivals.

"Since hindi na natin mae-expand ang mga paliparan natin, naglagay tayo ng mga mobile counters para makapagdagdag tayo ng mga tauhan para makapagproseso ng mga pasahero," she also said.