Set up kiosks for SIM registration amid 'confusion': Nancy Binay

MANILA -- Sen. Nancy Binay on Thursday urged government agencies and telecommunication companies to set up kiosks to assist "internet-deprived, non-techie mobile users" comply with the SIM registration law.

Binay issued the call amid the "spurious text messages, suspicious links to websites, and confusion surrounding SIM card registration."

"Naiintindihan natin ang birth pains ng telcos, kaya mas mainam na i-simplify natin ang proseso sa pagre-register, at tulungan yung mga 'di gaanong pamilyar sa online transactions. Kaya gusto natin na ang DICT, NTC, ang mga telco, PIA, media, at LGUs na mag-collaborate at magkaroon ng sistema," Binay pointed out.

According to Binay, the mobile kiosks in malls, plazas, schools, community centers will both serve as an information booth, and a registration center.

"Siguro, pwede nating tingnan as a template or operational model during the pandemic ang 'gaya ng Covid vaccination centers sa LGUs. Meaning, isang offsite venue that would serve as in inquiry/information booth, and at the same time as a registration center that would assist non-techie mobile users, and those without internet access," Binay suggested.

The mandatory registration of SIM cards aimed at combating text messaging fraud in the Philippines started on Tuesday, with some mobile users reporting technical difficulties.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in October signed a law requiring mobile users to provide photo identification and complete a registration form with their personal details, which will be kept by the mobile service provider.

Users of existing SIM cards will have 180 days to register their SIMs or risk deactivation. New SIM cards, meanwhile, will be automatically deactivated unless their numbers are registered online.

There are more than 160 million active mobile users in the Philippines.

