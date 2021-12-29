NGCP: Mindanao power transmission 100% restored

MANILA - The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said on Wednesday that it has fully restored the power transmission in Mindanao following the onslaught of Typhoon Odette earlier this month.

NGCP spokesperson Cynthia Alabanza, however, told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that they are still working on restoring transmission lines in the Visayas region, particularly in Negros Oriental, Southern Leyte, and Bohol.

Alabanza said that around 800 NGCP transmission poles fell due to Odette, with 300 of them in Southern Leyte while 200 were in Bohol. She added that 1,100 line personnel were deployed for restoration work.

"Marami pa talagang trabahong kailangan gawin kase yun nga, napakalakas ng storm," she said. "Kung NGCP na backbone kami 800 ang napinsala sa aming mga poste, lalo na po siguro yung mga cooperatiba na ang mga linya nila mas maliit kaysa sa amin."

(There's more work to be done because the storm was so strong. If the NGCP, the backbone, got 800 damaged poles, then cooperatives with smaller lines than we do probably saw more damage.)

The NGCP spokesperson however clarified that the firm was only handling transmission lines for power, while the restoration of power services to individual customers would depend on local electric cooperatives.

She added that restoration work was difficult especially in the first few days after Odette's passing due to gaps in communication, continued bad weather, difficulty in accessing certain areas, and a lack of fuel.

The NGCP aims to fully restore transmission to power cooperatives in Southern Leyte and Negros Oriental by December 31. It also plans to complete its "islanding" or restoration of connections to smaller power plants in Bohol by that same date.

"Hopefully by the end of the year, at the very least, yung mga natitirang lugar mabigyan natin ng transmission services, and NGCP will do everything it can to meet those targets ng December 31," she said.

(Hopefully by the end of the year at the very least we'll be able to give transmission services to the places that remain without power, and NGCP will do everything it can to meet those targets by December 31.)

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council or NDRRMC, at least 397 people died following Typhoon Odette's onslaught, while 83 remain missing. The storm also caused an estimated P16,715,334,982 in damage to infrastructure and P5,517,549,728 in damage to agriculture.