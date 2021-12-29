MANILA - The Development Bank of the Philippines said it launched a new loan program to support solar power developers in the country.

DBP's Solar Merchant Power Plant Financing Program seeks to support funding for power developers who intend to sell electricity through the wholesale electricity spot market, DBP President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel G. Herbosa said in a statement.

The loan facility has a longer tenor of up to 12 years with a one year grace period on principal payment, the state-run lender said.

“DBP is ready to provide financing to viable solar power developers for their capital expenditures such as the construction or expansion of their infrastructure facilities, acquisition of machineries and equipment, among others,” Herbosa said.

Qualified borrowers are entitled to a maximum loanable amount of up to 60 percent of the total project cost for projects located in Luzon and up to 50 percent for projects in the Visayas, DBP said.

Reimbursements can also be availed by eligible solar merchant power projects provided that the completed project does not exceed one year from the date of completion, it added.

Herbosa said this would boost the government's goal of increasing solar photovoltaic capacity in the country from 2.16 Gigawatts in 2020 to 15.39 GW in 2030.

The Department of Energy aims for renewable energy to account for 35 percent of the country's total power mix by 2030.

