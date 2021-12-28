People look out from a window at an evacuation center following Odette, in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, December 21, 2021. Picture taken December 21, 2021. Jilson Tiu, Greenpeace handout via Reuters

MANILA—The Department of Budget and Management released more than P1.8 billion to various government agencies and local government units to be used for relief efforts in areas affected by typhoon Odette.

In a statement, the DBM said it released P827.18 million to agencies for replenishment of their quick response fund (QRF) to be used for aid and rehabilitation services in typhoon-hit areas.

Of this amount, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) received P139.68 million, while the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) received P662.50 million.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) was also given P25 million.

Meanwhile, P1 billion was allocated as aid for the LGUs affected by the typhoon.

Of this amount, P84.38 million was given to Region IV-B, P248.35 million to Region VI, P202.66 million to Region VII, P115.43 million to Region VIII, P84.37 million to Region X and P264.81 million to Region XIII.

The P1 billion released on Tuesday came a few days after the DBM released P1 billion on December 24 to LGUs affected by the typhoon.

As of Tuesday, the death toll due to Odette was at 397.

The number of typhoon-related injuries also climbed to 1,147, according to an updated toll from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Some 83 people are reported missing.

Odette, the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, displaced more than 561,000 people. More than 300,000 people remain in evacuation camps, with more than 200,000 others sheltering in the homes of relatives or friends.

According to the latest NDRRMC bulletin, some 341,000 houses were damaged while 167,000 others were destroyed, with an estimated cost of P28 million.

Damage to infrastructure was estimated at P16.7 billion while losses to crops, livestock, poultry and agricultural equipment was pegged at P5.3 billion.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier vowed to provide assistance to families displaced by typhoon Odette.