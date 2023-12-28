MANILA - The prices of round fruits are expected to increase in the coming days as demand rises.

Round fruits are a staple for the Media Noche or New Year's Eve feast of many Filipinos as they are believed to bring in good fortune in the coming year. Filipino families try to collect 13 different types of round fruits to put on their dinner tables to celebrate the New Year.

"Medyo tataas ng konti Sir, pero saming nga nagtitinda, depende na lang sa mga tindera paano magpresyo," said Teresa De Vera, a fruit vendor.

"Naniniwala kasi sila na pagka New Year, yang mga bilog-bilog na prutas, pampaswerte raw," she added.

Based on their estimates, prices will go up by as much as P50 per kilo, especially during the surge of buyers this coming weekend.

As of December 28, prices in Murphy Market in Cubao are as follows:

Sweet ponkan/orange (big size): P35/pc or 3 pcs for P100

Apple: 3 pcs for P100

Honeydew: P120/kilo

Sweet melon: P100/kilo

Dragonfruit: P280-300/kilo

Pineapple: P100/kilo

Watermelon: P70-80/kilo

Pomelo: P160/kilo

Kiat-kiat: P100-150/pack

Longgan: P200/kilo

Strawberry: P130/pack

Banana: P120/kilo

Grapes: P300/kilo

Pears: 3 for P100

Mangosteen: P300/kilo

Lanzones: P250/kilo

Black Grapes: P350/kilo

Persimmon: P60/pc or P300/pack

Kiwi: P35/pc

Some have already started collecting 13 fruits for the New Year.

"Tradisyon na natin na bilug-bilog, pampabuenas ba. Last year kasi medyo okay eh, trabaho at sa mga project. Dere-deretso trabaho namin," said Marvin Punzalan.

"Ang bibilhin lang nila bawat item ay tig dalawa lang. Ang halaga nun sa 13 piraso ay P700. Medyo matumal pa," said Marilou Eugenio, a fruit vendor.

