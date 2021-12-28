The aftermath of Typhoon Odette in the Municipality of Dapa in Siargao Island on December 20, 2021 days after the the typhoon wreaked havoc in parts of the Philippines. Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Globe Telecom said Tuesday it would extend bill rebates and payment due dates for Globe At Home and Globe Platinum and postpaid mobile customers in Odette-stricken areas.

Payments for the period is extended until Jan. 2, 2022, the telco said in a statement.

Eligible users will receive SMS notifications on prorated rebates. They can pay their bills beyond their due date or before the Jan. 2 extension deadline, Globe said.

There will also be "no payment-related service disconnection during this time," the Ayala-led telco said.

“We understand how crucial connectivity is at this time. In areas hit hardest, we hope these offers will help alleviate the concerns of our customers as we work round the clock to fully restore our network services,” Globe Head of Consumer Mobile Business Darius Delgado said.

Restoration works for downed telecommunication services are ongoing, Globe said.

“We assure our Globe At Home customers that we’re doing our best to bring back broadband connectivity in affected areas as soon as possible," Globe At Home Vice President for Marketing Barbie Dapul said.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said on Tuesday personnel of telecommunications and power companies as well as their equipment are being prioritized in travel to areas hit by Odette to hasten the restoration of services.

Disconnected power lines and telco services are slowing down relief efforts in various parts of the country.

Globe said it is keeping its free calls and free charging stations in 47 areas to assist residents.

