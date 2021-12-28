Antitrust body urges UnionBank, Century Pacific Food to review M&A deals

The Philippine Competition Commission office in Quezon City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippine Competition Commission on Tuesday said UnionBank, Citibank, Century Pacific Food Inc, Ligo Sardines and Potato Corner should review their recent deals to see if they met the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) threshold set by the agency.

Unionbank will acquire the consumer banking business of Citi Philippines after the global banking brand said it would exit the country.

Century Pacific Food, meanwhile, said it would acquire Ligo brand as well as the french fries kiosk operator Potato Corner through its unit Shakey's Pizza Ventures.

Companies are mandated to advise the PCC of mergers and acquisitions and conduct a review to ascertain if they meet certain thresholds such as the P50 billion transaction value.

This is to ensure that these M&As will not result in lessening of market competition.

"Given the P50 billion thresholds qualification, the parties are encouraged to conduct due diligence to check if they meet the thresholds for compulsory notification, or to steer clear of any competition issues by undergoing voluntary notification in case they do not meet the thresholds," PCC director for Mergers and Acquisitions Office Atty. Krystal Uy said in a statement.

The PCC said it has not received notification submission from these deals.

"While change of ownership of well-known brands means efficiency or expansion for former competitors into partners, this also means consumers may be faced with fewer choices and possible changes of price points," she said.

"As the antitrust authority, PCC's merger reviews will ensure that the transactions do not lead to substantial lessening of competition in the relevant markets," she added.

Parties are allowed to file their notification before the deals are finalized, the PCC said.

The motu proprio review of mergers and acquisitions was suspended for a year under the country's second coronavirus response law. Reviews have since resumed earlier this year.

RELATED VIDEO: