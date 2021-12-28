2GO transports donations, relief goods for free to Odette-stricken areas

Photo of the destruction left by Typhoon Odette in Dinagat Islands during a visit by President Rodrigo Duterte on December 22, 2021. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA - 2GO Group Inc said on Tuesday its unit has been transporting donations and relief goods to several Odette-stricken areas for free.

2GO Sea Solutions has been delivering goods from port-to-port from Manila to Cebu, Bohol, Bacolod, Butuan (for Siargao and Surigao City), Cagayan De Oro, Dumaguete (for Bais City), Iloilo and Puerto Princesa, its parent firm said in a statement.

Essential goods such as food, water, medicines, generator sets and basket trucks for power restoration are among those sent by 2GO, it said.

“As we navigate through these challenging times, we remain true to our mission to transport our passengers reliably, comfortably, and safely, and to deliver goods consistently and in their best condition,” 2GO assistant vice president for Marketing Blessie Cruz said.

Affected employees have also been provided with food, medicines and accommodation in partnership with SM Foundation.

Typhoon Odette downed power lines, communications facilities, homes and businesses in the southern part of the Philippines. Restoration works are underway.

Meanwhile, all travel vessels are prepared for same-day sailing to ferry passengers during the holiday season, it said.

2GO is a subsidiary of SM Investment Corp, after the Sy-led group acquired the majority stake from Dennis Uy's Chelsea Logistics.

