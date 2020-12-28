China Bank subsidiary says arranged nearly P150-B in debt securities in 2020

MANILA - China Bank's investment house subsidiary said Monday it arranged nearly P150 billion in corporate bonds, notes, and other debt securities this year as firms sought funding to sustain operations and expansions.

"We are pleased to have successfully closed many landmark transactions that helped not just private companies, but also the government and the broader economy," China Bank Capital President Ryan Martin L. Tapia said.

By assisting firms to raise corporate bonds, notes and other debt securities, China Bank Capital said it secured a 30.5 percent market share as a bookrunner of debt capital market deals.

The deals it co-arranged include the Retail Treasury Bonds of the Bureau of the Treasury, the P6.57-billion Premyo Bonds 2, the P10-billion fixed-rate bonds of Ayala Land, and the P20-billion corporate notes of North Luzon Expressway Corp, among others.

Public and private companies turned to issue debt securities such as bonds and notes to ensure continuity of operations and expansions amid the economic impact brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.