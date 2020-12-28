Cebu resort says seeking to be more friendly to clients with special needs

Photo from Plantation Bay Resort and Spa Facebook page

MANILA - The Cebu resort which was recently racked by controversy over its handling of a child who had autism said Monday it is adjusting its policies to be more friendly to clients with special needs.

Cherry Allego, general manager of Plantation Bay Resort and Spa, said the resort is planning to hold learning sessions and inclusivity training for management and staff on how to handle clients with disabilities.

She added changes will include the advance notice of special needs during booking and reservations, as well as the re-configuring of facilities to cater to both old-time patrons and clients with special needs.

Allego noted most of the resort's clients are elderly and with disabilities who "prefer low noise levels."

The resort's swimming pools will undergo remodeling and will be exempt from its low noise-level policy during scheduled times.

Plantation Bay noted its 1,000-square meter Children's Play Area will be "set aside for more energetic children" which includes wall climbing, children's boot camp, play golf, and an electric go-kart circuit.

Plantation Bay was criticized earlier after a client said the resort was not an ideal place for a child with special needs.