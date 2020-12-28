Bangko Sentral adopting new logo with 'full bodied' Philippine eagle next year

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Monday said it is introducing a new logo next year "in keeping with the changing times."

The new logo, which was unveiled in November, features "a full-bodied Philippine eagle rendered in gold", in contrast to the stylized eagle profile design of the current logo.

“While the strong foundation of the BSP brand remains the same, its visual representation in the form of the logo requires an update to infuse the institution with renewed vitality, underscore its integrity and competence, and further promote the understanding of its mandates,” BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a statement.

The BSP said it will implement the new logo in phases, details of which will be announced in January next year.

The new logo was endorsed by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines prior to the Malacañang approval in November, the central bank said.