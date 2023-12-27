President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during the celebration of the 15th Philippine National Health Research System (PNHRS) week held at the Marriot Hotel in Clark Pampanga on August 11, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s foreign trips have yielded nearly P300 billion worth of investments in the country, Malacanang said, citing the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

According to the DTI, Marcos' presidential and state visits have resulted in $5.28 billion or P294 billion worth of "actualized" investments, the Presidential Communications Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Marcos' foreign trips have actualized $4.089 billion (P227.72 billion) investments for 8 projects, $790.58 million (P44.02 billion) for 11 projects, and $398.17 million (P22.17 billion) for 9 projects, as of December 21, DTI-Board of Investments (BOI) Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo said.

Marcos' office did not give further details about the nature of the said projects but quoted Rodolfo as saying that the projects were already registered with investment promotion agencies such as the BOI and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA).



Rodolfo said that some of the projects are now operational and provide employment opportunities for Filipinos who are engaged in producing goods or delivering services.

He added that "some are already setting up or expanding their facilities – but are nevertheless already employing Filipinos as they already have set up or expanded their offices and physical presence in the Philippines."