

MANILA - Footwear brand Islander Philippines on Wednesday clarified that it is not shutting down, following a viral social post by a Cebu-based firm that manufactures sandals for the Islander and Spartan brands.

A sandal manufacturer in Cebu that makes the Spartan and Islander rubber slippers on Wednesday said it will cease production on Jan. 1 next year.

Islander Philippines however said its supplies will not be affected by the closure of the Cebu-based manufacturer.

“The recent post circulating is related to a specific outlet only and does not impact the overall Islander brand. You can still order your favorite styles at Footstep branches and department stores near you,” the company said on its

Cebu-based Islander Footwear Manufacturing Corp earlier said on its Facebook Page it stopped operations and shut down at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. It added that due to factors beyond its control, it was forced to close “and not to operate again” after Dec. 31 this year.

Islander Footwear Manufacturing Corp however also clarified that Islander sandals will still be available in the market as other manufacturers will still be producing them.

“Islander Sandals will still be available on the market, but will be produced and supplied by other entities not related or connected to us,” the company said on its Facebook Page

Spartan and Islander sandals are some of the most affordable rubber slippers and flip-flops on the market.