MANILA - PLDT on Tuesday again denied a report that it discovered “undocumented purchase orders” or anomalies as the company investigates its overspending on its network upgrade and expansion.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, PLDT said it “denies the veracity” of statements attributed to its chairman Manuel Pangilinan on “unrecorded transactions” or “undocumented purchase orders” which was earlier reported by a local broadsheet.

The telco said its earlier disclosure on Dec. 16 did not mention any unrecorded transactions.

PLDT meanwhile confirmed that it is conducting an internal audit and forensics review with the aid of an outside consultant regarding the capex overspending which amounted to around P48 billion.

It also confirmed that the company is negotiating with suppliers on the possible cancellation of portions of some projects.

“As above-stated, the ongoing discussion with the principal vendors includes negotiation on discounts and cancellation of certain portions of delayed projects that have not been started or completed, which would reduce the Capex overrun,” PLDT said.

It added that it is also in talks about possibly replacing certain projects that will be canceled, with new projects.

Reports that key officials of the company were suspended were also “not accurate,” PLDT said.

“The concerned officers are on leave with pay to allow the conduct of an independent investigation on the elevated Capex spend, although they have made themselves available to the Company to answer questions or provide clarifications as needed,” it said.

Last week after the announcement of the budget overrun, PLDT shares plunged 20 percent before clawing back losses in later trade.

The Pangilinan-led telco has said that its 2022 earnings were not affected by the capex overrun and that business remains healthy.

The Securities and Exchange Commission meanwhile said it is conducting its own probe into the matter.