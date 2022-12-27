Fastfood giant Jollibee store at the Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig. July 4, 2017. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp said it will launch its global sustainability agenda in the first quarter of 2023 as part of its commitment to uphold sustainable business practices.

"Joy for Tomorrow "will focus on 3 main areas - food, people and the planet, the country's largest restaurant operator said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

The agenda also has 10 sustainable pillars, namely food safety, food quality, nutrition and transparency, employee welfare, farmers' livelihood, community support, good governance, packaging and recycling, waste reduction and energy and water efficiency, JFC said.

JFC said each pillar would showcase initiatives and goals aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

Jollibee Group President and CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong said expanding the group's sustainability initiatives would provide more value to its stakeholders, including customers, employees, investors, suppliers and communities where their stores operate.

“Our Sustainability Agenda serves as an anchor for sustaining our growth momentum while contributing to create a better future for all," Tanmantiong said.

"We want to serve food that people trust, treat the planet responsibly, and help make people’s lives better. We called it ‘Joy for Tomorrow’ because it reflects our commitment to continuously live our mission of bringing the joy of eating to everyone—now and in the future,” he added.

JFC will integrate past programs such as the Food Safety and Quality Management Excellence Programs and the Farmer Entrepreneurship Program (FEP) of the Jollibee Group Foundation, to the latest commitment under the agenda, Jollibee Group Chief Sustainability and Public Affairs Officer Pepot Miñana said.

“As one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world and the largest in the Philippines, Jollibee Group recognizes its responsibility and opportunity to impact sustainability issues in the quick service industry. We remain committed in driving our business growth guided by our mission and values, with Sustainability as the backbone of our journey,” Tanmantiong said.

