MANILA — The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Tuesday said it is looking into developing more climate-resilient programs for the agriculture sector starting next year.

Rex Estoperez, the agency's deputy spokesperson, said their budget next year would cover climate change programs in preparation for strong typhoons in the country.

The DA received a budget of P178 billion for 2023.

"Kahit anong gawin mo kung year-in and year-out po mayroon tayong bagyo; at naiiba po, dati po na-plot natin kung kailan pumapasok iyong bagyo sa atin, so ngayon hindi na, anytime pumapasok iyong bagyo sa atin at napakalakas ng bagyo, so iyon ang ating ia-address," said Estoperez during a public briefing.

"Ngayon ito ‘yung mga priority areas na pinagtutuunan natin ng pansin," he added.

The official noted that they aim to adjust farmers' planting and harvest season to address production woes.

"Hindi lang naman doon sa areas, we have to change iyong atin pong season ‘no, ‘yung atin pong planting season/harvest season para nang sa ganoon kung ma-address natin ito, iyong ating production ay hindi masyadong maapektuhan," he said.

"Iyong mga bagay na pong iyan, tayo po ay nagbabago ng ating strategy and then transform natin na, base doon sa instruction ng ating Pangulo – food security, but we have to consider iyong climate change."

The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impact of climate change.

Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer.

— with a report from Agence France-Presse