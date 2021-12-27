MANILA - The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc is encouraging its members to observe a "PhilHealth holiday" in early January to support hospitals protesting unpaid claims, an official said.

Several health institutions earlier said they were eyeing the non-acceptance of PhilHealth reimbursements after payments were delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From Jan. 1 to Jan 5, PHAPI members are urged not to accept PhilHealth deductions for health services, PHAPI president Dr. Jose Rene De Grano told ANC.

"Starting Jan. 1, I-encourage namin ang aming mga miyembro na wag muna tumanggap ng PhilHealth from January 1 to January 5 ng sa ganon po, gusto lang namin ipakita ang aming pagsuporta sa aming mga kasamang ospital," De Grano said.

(Starting Jan. 1, we encourage members not to accept PhilHealth from Jan. 1 to Jan. We want to show our support to other hospitals)

"Hindi po muna kami magdededuct ng mga PhilHealth benefits," he added.

(We won't deduct PhilHealth benefits)

De Grano said not all health facilities could immediately remove PhilHealth as some services are dependent on its payments.

"Maaari po kasing mabigat para sa ibang ospital na kumalas kaagad dahil may mga serbisyo po na talagang dependent sa PhilHealth. Ngayon po ipapakita po namin na sinusuportahan namin ang mga ospital na kumakalas," he said.

(In some cases, it's hard for other hospitals to deviate right away due to services that are dependent on PhilHealth. Now, we want to show our support to those who are leaving)

PhilHealth claims ballooned during the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitalization of COVID patients is covered depending on the severity.