CTS Global Equity Group seeks approval of initial public offering: SEC

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 27 2021 02:21 PM

MANILA - The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Monday that CTS Global Equity Group Inc has submitted the registration statement for its initial public offering (IPO). 

CTS Global Equity Group is a trading firm based in the Philippines. 

In a statement, the SEC said it has received the registration statement on Dec. 14 for the IPO of 1,375,000,000 common shares at P1 per share.

Proceeds from the offer will be used to scale up its trading operations, expand account management business and for other general purposes, the SEC said. 

SB Capital Investment Corp was tapped as the issue manager, underwriter and bookrunner for the transaction. 

- with a report from Warren De Guzman, ABS-CBN News

