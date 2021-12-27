MANILA - Fruitas Holdings Inc said Monday its unit Balai ni Fruitas Inc would file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering.

Balai is seeking to raise some P309 million for its store network expansion, commissary setup and future acquisitions, Fruitas Holdings told the stock exchange.

The IPO involves the issue of 325 million primary common shares, it said.

Also approved by the board was the selling of up to 50 million secondary common shares. It has an over-allotment option of up to 37.5 million secondary common shares with the maximum price set at P0.75 per share.

"Given the significant growth prospects of the bakery sector, distinct from the kiosks within Fruitas Holdings, we decided to undertake an IPO for BALAI," said Fruitas President and CEO Lester Uy

"This will provide BALAI its own resources to take advantage of the opportunities presented to it,” he added.

Balai earlier acquired assets of Balai Pandesal Corp. It has increased the total Balai Pandesal outlets to 23 as of the end of September, it said.

Its products are now available through Babot's Mart, Fruitas Group's online delivery portal.

Fruitas Holdings said Balai is eyeing to expand to 100 Balai Pandesal outlets by end of 2022 and 150 by the end of 2023.

Balai's IPO is subject to the compliance of requirements set by the SEC and the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Planned offer period is in March 2022 with the target PSE on the SME board before the end of the first quarter next year, Fruitas said.

