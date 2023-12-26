Some malls in Metro Manila draw post-Christmas crowds

MANILA — Some malls in Metro Manila drew post-Christmas crowds on Tuesday, as families squeeze in more bonding time on the last day of the long weekend.

In at least two malls in Quezon City, there were long lines of moviegoers at cinema ticket counters, while kids lined up to enter activity centers.



“Mahalaga sa amin magsama-sama ang pamilya, kasi minsan lang naman magkaroon ng time para sa isa’t isa,” mallgoer Jessan Cabrera said.



“Masayang masaya. Kahit paano medyo nakaraos ng kaunti… di tulad dati na medyo alanganin kasi galing sa pandemic,” her husband Milbert added.



Many also found huge sign boards in several shops offering discounts inviting.



While the trend leading up to Christmas was shopping for family and friends, on Tuesday, this has shifted to shopping gifts for one’s self.



“Lalo na kapag may nakita kang less kunwari 50 percent, talagang nakaka-attract,” shopper Klein Alzaga said.



Mallgoers also took the time to get social media-worthy photos with a giant Christmas tree and a holiday express display at a mall in Quezon City.



Inside the train-like display are LED screens that appear to bring those on board to different locations like Japan, Italy and North Pole, with Santa Claus as the tour guide.



“Nag enjoy naman po… Hindi pa po ako nakakapunta ng Japan eh,” Angeline Cabrera said.



At a nearby mall, the Christmas wonderland display that feature gigantic gifts, candy canes, snowmen and gingerbread man continued to draw crowds.



“Para mag-relax, kasi pagod kahapon, Pasko, and then bonding, picture picture, maganda kasi,” Evelyn Baradas said.



Some mallgoers said they have had a busy long weekend, but there are no regrets as they return to work with fresh memories of fun moments spent with loved ones during the holidays.