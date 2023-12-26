Prices of Media Noche items in NCR markets still stable

MANILA — Prices of Media Noche items are still stable but are expected to increase by the weekend.
At Mega Q Mart in Quezon City, prices have been unchanged since Christmas Eve, vendors said.
Vendor Lisa Suba said fruit prices usually increase on December 28 or 29, when customers start buying for their Media Noche — the traditional midnight meal to welcome the new year.
Mitch Reyes, who is also a fruit vendor, agrees. For now, there are few customers and those who buy are just getting fruits for their daily consumption.
Round fruits, must-haves for most Media Noche spreads because they are believed to bring prosperity and luck, are priced at:
- Suha (pomelo) - P170/kilo
- Dragonfruit - P240/kilo
- Seedless grapes - P250/kilo
- Orange and ponkan - P30 each
There has also been no change in the prices of chicken, pork, beef and seafood since Christmas.
A whole chicken sells for P170/kilo at Mega Q Mart while wings are sold at P200/kilo and chicken breasts are priced at P180-185/kilo.
Pork
Kasim and porkchop - P300/kilo
Liempo - P380/kilo
Beef
Buto-buto - P300/kilo
Laman - P390/kilo
Brisket - P360/kilo
Seafood
Shrimp - P380 /kilo
Pusit - P580/kilo
Tilapia - P130/kilo
Vegetables
Carrots - P140/kilo
Onion - P160/kilo
Garlic - P150/kilo
Tomato - P60/kilo
Prices are also stable in Trabajo Market in Sampaloc, Manila, where vendors say they have been unchanged since December 23.
Fruits
Mango and grapes - P180/kilo
Pork
Porkchop - P300/kilo
Kasim - P300/kilo
Liempo - P380/kilo
Beef
Brisket - P360/kilo
Laman - P390/kilo
Buto buto - P300/kilo
Seafood
Bangus - P200-P260/kilo
Ulo ng salmon - P220-P240/kilo
Hasa-hasa - P380-P400/kilo
Vendors say prices will increase come December 29.
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said Monday that prices of Media Noche items, as well as of basic necessities and prime commodities, will remain stable until New Year's Eve.
DTI Assistant Secretary Amanda Nograles said most people buy the same items for Media Noche as they do for Noche Buena and assured the public that there will be no price movements until yearend.