Prices of Media Noche items in NCR markets still stable

Consumers buy round fruits at a market in Quezon City on Dec.27, 2022. Some Filipinos prepare different kinds of round fruits to put on the table for Media Noche, based on the traditional belief that they will attract good fortune in the New Year.

MANILA — Prices of Media Noche items are still stable but are expected to increase by the weekend.

At Mega Q Mart in Quezon City, prices have been unchanged since Christmas Eve, vendors said.

Vendor Lisa Suba said fruit prices usually increase on December 28 or 29, when customers start buying for their Media Noche — the traditional midnight meal to welcome the new year.

Mitch Reyes, who is also a fruit vendor, agrees. For now, there are few customers and those who buy are just getting fruits for their daily consumption.

Round fruits, must-haves for most Media Noche spreads because they are believed to bring prosperity and luck, are priced at:

Suha (pomelo) - P170/kilo

Dragonfruit - P240/kilo

Seedless grapes - P250/kilo

Orange and ponkan - P30 each

There has also been no change in the prices of chicken, pork, beef and seafood since Christmas.

A whole chicken sells for P170/kilo at Mega Q Mart while wings are sold at P200/kilo and chicken breasts are priced at P180-185/kilo.

Pork

Kasim and porkchop - P300/kilo

Liempo - P380/kilo

Beef

Buto-buto - P300/kilo

Laman - P390/kilo

Brisket - P360/kilo

Seafood

Shrimp - P380 /kilo

Pusit - P580/kilo

Tilapia - P130/kilo

Vegetables

Carrots - P140/kilo

Onion - P160/kilo

Garlic - P150/kilo

Tomato - P60/kilo

Prices are also stable in Trabajo Market in Sampaloc, Manila, where vendors say they have been unchanged since December 23.

Fruits

Mango and grapes - P180/kilo

Pork

Porkchop - P300/kilo

Kasim - P300/kilo

Liempo - P380/kilo

Beef

Brisket - P360/kilo

Laman - P390/kilo

Buto buto - P300/kilo

Seafood

Bangus - P200-P260/kilo

Ulo ng salmon - P220-P240/kilo

Hasa-hasa - P380-P400/kilo

Vendors say prices will increase come December 29.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said Monday that prices of Media Noche items, as well as of basic necessities and prime commodities, will remain stable until New Year's Eve.

DTI Assistant Secretary Amanda Nograles said most people buy the same items for Media Noche as they do for Noche Buena and assured the public that there will be no price movements until yearend.