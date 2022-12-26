MANILA -- The proposal to create the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) will be among the Senate priorities when it resumes its session next month, according to Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva.

The Senate leader confirmed this Monday when asked about the chamber’s list of priority measures once both houses of Congress resume session on January 23, 2023.

“In 2023, we foresee the Senate taking up the priority measures of the administration such as the establishment of the Virology Institute, Medical Reserve Corps, and the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control,” Villanueva, in a Viber message, told journalists.

“The move for the condonation of agrarian reform payments, as well as the House bill on the Maharlika Investment Fund are also on top of the legislative agenda,” he added.

The first three bills mentioned by Villanueva were included in the 19 priority measures of the Marcos administration.

At the height of exchanges regarding the true intention of the MIF bill, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. certified it as an urgent measure which was immediately followed by its fast third reading approval in the House of Representatives.

The bill bagged the support of 279 congressmen against the six who voted versus the measure.

Aside from MIF and measures designed to address the health concerns of the country, the Senate will also prioritize the bill related to jobs, according to Villanueva.

