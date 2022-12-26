Globe says 129 towers built in Visayas in Jan-Sept

MANILA - Globe Telecom on Monday said it has built 129 new cell towers in the Visayas in the first nine months of this year as it continues to aggressively roll out services in these regions.

The Ayala-led telco also said it has upgraded 1,126 cell sites to 4G LTE.

"This additional infrastructure is necessary to meet the increased demand for connectivity for work, learning, and leisure, and to support the growing tourism and IT-BPO industries in the region," Globe said.

Besides the new towers, Globe said its Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network (PDSCN) meant to speed up its fiber optic network rollout has already landed in several areas in the Visayas.

Globe said the $150 million PDSCN, which is a joint venture with Eastern Communications and InfiniVAN, Inc, has landing sites in Iloilo City; Bacolod City; Roxas City; Palompon, Leyte; Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu; Talisay City, Cebu; Tagbilaran City; Baclayon, Bohol; San Carlos City; Toledo City; Caticlan, Aklan; and Boracay, Aklan.

"By investing in infrastructure and innovation, we are able to deliver a world-class network that improves the lives of the people in the Visayas and across the Philippines," said Patrick Gloria, Globe's Director for External Affairs, Visayas and Mindanao.

Globe said its capital expenditure hit P74.4 billion from January to September 2022, a 14 percent increase from the same period last year.

