Business Mentor: It’s a Merry Christmas after all

Christmas decorations adorn a mall in Makati as shoppers walk along on December 18, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN New

There was a time during the height of the pandemic when I worried about how we would celebrate Christmas this year with many having lost their jobs.

Hearing sad Christmas songs over the radio, I also thought of our kababayans who are stuck in other countries. Their usual annual vacations have been put on hold because of quarantine measures. I can just imagine the longing of our kababayans and the worry in their hearts.

We, however, have proven to be strong amid the Taal Volcano eruption; COVID-19 pandemic; and typhoons Quinta, Rolly, and Ulysses which devastated the country.

Thank you to all those people who have been generous in extending their help- big or small. Anything counts. What matters is we have let people in need feel that we have not abandoned them.

Christmas is a very important Filipino tradition that we all grew up with. The lighting of Christmas lights, putting up of lanterns, the merry-making here and there, they won’t just simply fade away because we have suffered so much in the past months.

We cannot be sad and lonely because we owe it to ourselves to lift ourselves up and bring hope and joy to everyone. We have a reason to move on from all the pains that we have gone through because we only have one shot at life and we need to make the most out of it.

No, we are not being punished, as what others who may have lost hope would say. These are just reminders for us to take a break from everything that we do, that took our time from seeing what is important --- the LOVE OF FAMILY.

This Christmas season, there is only one wish I have for everyone – that we continue to pray and keep our faith in the Lord. But also, being human, we cannot leave everything to Him without doing something on our end. We have to free ourselves from pain and anger and be filled with love, hope, and patience so that we can have a better perspective of life and be able to make better plans for our future.

I once asked a man how he sees Christmas this year. I could see the sadness in his eyes, but his response was the opposite of what I was expecting.

He said that he may not have the grandest house or have the most money on earth, but he still has his family and it’s more than enough for Christmas. Their house was swept by the typhoon, now they are living in the streets, but still, he has this hope that things would be better.

It’s funny how those who have nothing could be so much happier with the simplest things in life, while those who have much think that they don’t have enough.

There is no need to have an extravagant celebration during this time especially when we know how so many of our kababayans were left homeless, orphaned, or abandoned. Share whatever you have with your community. Whatever you give will come back a hundredfold.

And do this not because you want other people to notice your “generosity”, but because you truly care. Take a break from your busy schedule. A simple hug or spending time with the people that you love may just be what they want. And before you know it, you will feel blessed and happy because of the joy in their eyes. You made them feel truly special.

So, what did I tell you? It’s still a Merry Christmas after all!

---------------------------------------------

For more information, you may contact Armando "Butz" Bartolome

by email: business.mentor@butzbartolome.com

FB Page: Butz Bartolome

website: https://www.butzbartolome.com