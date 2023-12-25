No price increase on media noche items—DTI

Prices of media noche items and basic necessities and prime commodities will remain stable until New Year’s eve, an official of the Department of Trade and Industry said Monday.

According to DTI Assistant Secretary Amanda Nograles, noche buena items are the same as media noche items and they were able to assure that there will be no movement for these until yearend.

“Katulad ng ham, queso de bola, fruit cocktail tapos yung mga all purpose cream, spaghetti. Para sa mga ganitong items na laman ng ating noche buena price guide, si Secretary (Alfredo) Pascual gaya po ng sabi natin nung nakaraan, nakakuha siya ng commitment sa mga manufacturers na wala pong magtataas ng presyo, mananatili ang presyo as stated in the price guide hanggang December 31. So hanggang media noche yan,” Nograles explained.

Noche buena items are different from basic necessities and prime commodities which include the usual household needs such as canned sardines, condiments, and bread. Nograles likewise says the prices of these will not change until December 31.

“Para naman maka-enjoy tayo hanggang media noche,” Nograles added.

The price adjustment will happen next year when DTI starts releasing the approval of notices after 18 manufacturers requested an increase on 63 items such as coffee and bread.

Steven Cua, President of the Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association, agrees with DTI in saying that prices will remain stable. If ever there is a price increase on goods for media noche, it will be because some items have been sold out.

“If ever may pagtaas sa certain stores, for some stores, it’s because nag-replenish sila. Naging conservative ang kanilang orders or hindi expected ang kanilang demand. So naubusan, they have to replenish, sarado na ‘yung kanilang regular distributor, sarado na ‘yung kanilang regular source of supply, they will have to look for other suppliers like wholesalers or even other stores. So mas mataas ang kuha nila, natural mas mataas ang pasa nila,” Cua said.

The possible increase will be very minimal, according to Cua.

He expects the bulk of customers to come in from December 28 to 31, which is why he recommends shoppers to start buying what they need for their celebration on December 26 or 27.

Cua and Nograles also reminded the public to look for sale items.

DIVISORIA

In Divisoria, several fruit stalls have opened but sellers say this is their usual number.

A lot of stalls are not yet open, and customers are few.

Dong Ferrer who mans a fruit stall says customers usually come to buy fruits for media noche on the 28th.



Marites Castillo, another seller, says prices of fruits will increase as New Year nears so it is better to buy early.

Here are the current prices of some fruits:

1 kilo of seedless grapes - P150

1 kiko of dragon fruit - P200

1 kilo of lansones - P150

Apples three for P100

1 kilo of mangoes - P200

1 kilo of mangosteen- P300