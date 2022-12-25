Home  >  Business

LIST: Cebu Pacific cancels several flights due to bad weather

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 25 2022 08:18 AM | Updated as of Dec 25 2022 02:58 PM

MANILA - Cebu Pacific has canceled several flights due to bad weather. 

The Philippines' largest airline said that as of 7:40 a.m. on December 25, Sunday, the following flights have been canceled:

Cebgo (DG)

  • DG 6841/6842 Manila-Siargao-Manila
  • DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila
  • DG 6169 Manila-Masbate
  • DG 6181 Masbate-Manila

Weather bureau Pagasa on Sunday said a shear line will bring moderate to heavy rains over Southern Palawan, Eastern Visayas, Surigao del Norte which includes Siargao, and the Dingagat Islands. 

