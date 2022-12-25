LIST: Cebu Pacific cancels several flights due to bad weather

MANILA - Cebu Pacific has canceled several flights due to bad weather.

The Philippines' largest airline said that as of 7:40 a.m. on December 25, Sunday, the following flights have been canceled:

Cebgo (DG)

DG 6841/6842 Manila-Siargao-Manila

DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila

DG 6169 Manila-Masbate

DG 6181 Masbate-Manila

Weather bureau Pagasa on Sunday said a shear line will bring moderate to heavy rains over Southern Palawan, Eastern Visayas, Surigao del Norte which includes Siargao, and the Dingagat Islands.

