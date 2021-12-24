Business Mentor: Christmas In Our Heart

People buy the traditional lugaw, puto bumbong, and bibingka after attending the first dawn mass at the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph, popularly known as the Bamboo Organ Church in Las Piñas City on December 16, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

No pandemic can ruin our Christmas spirit. Despite the continuous threat of COVID-19, the world would not stop celebrating the birth of our Lord. But how have you coped with this health crisis for the past two years?

Christmas revelry may not be the same as the past years, but it is still one of the most anticipated occasions for Filipinos as it has become their bridge of hope, particularly with our current situation.

The number of balikbayans is expected to decline due to health protocols in some countries. Hence, some families may have to make do celebrating Christmas with their loved ones living abroad through video chat. This may not be as heartwarming compared to physically joining the family. However, it is the only way families can be reunited on such an important occasion as Christmas.

Malls have tried to keep Christmas spirits up by displaying a wide array of Christmas decorations in early September. Our favorite Christmas songs are being played. I get nostalgic each time I hear Christmas songs because they always remind me of my childhood and family. The feeling of warmth during the season is unexplainable, but I know that you understand what I am trying to say.

This is the second time we won't be celebrating Christmas normally. However, being Filipino, we try as much as we can to make this day memorable for our loved ones. Even with just the smallest gestures, we want each one to feel happy and loved.

Family reunions will not be postponed but merrymaking is still possible. A lot us have quickly adapted to the idea of doing video calls instead of just having an ordinary call. In fact, some would even have programs prepared as each one takes turns in rendering an exceptional performance for the enjoyment of everyone.

My heart goes out to those who are living in shelters and hospices. They have been deprived of being in their own home or even being with their own family. Even without COVID-19, they are away from their loved ones. It is good to know that there are kind-hearted individuals who share their blessings during this time to give joy to these lonely people. Bless their heart!

Businesses may not have returned to full capacity, but with less restrictions at Alert Level 2, there is still much to be thankful for.

Noche Buena may not be as grand as in previous years, but it should still be a joyful mean shared with the whole family.

Churches may not be as crowded during Simbang Gabi, but with the help of video streaming, online masses can be performed and still be attended by the whole family.

It is sad to think how one virus has changed our lives without any guarantee that it would leave us soon for good. However, one thing remains permanent – our love for our family.

Our lifeline is the love of our family. Even if Christmas this year is still not how we celebrate it pre-Covid19, I know that Christmas will live in our hearts.

