Lechon buyers flock to La Loma in QC

Rows of lechon for pre-paid and last-minute customers are on display in Barangay La Loma in Quezon City on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

People flocked to lechon stalls in La Loma, Quezon City ahead of their Noche Buena feast.

Lechon, or roast pig, are lined up, from small to the biggest, making it challenging for some to choose the right size that's sufficient for the whole family and within budget.

But for many, Noche Buena is never complete without lechon.



"Nakasanayan na rin na every December may lechon talaga, every Noche Buena," said Mary Rose Acaso.



"Nakaugalian kasi 'yan kapag Pasko, kailangan may lechon," said Felipe Salmorin Jr.



The cheapest whole lechon can be bought for P7,000 to P8,000, up to P10,000 to P15,000, and the prices for larger lechon can reach P20,000 or more.



"Unang-una, 'yan na 'yung star of the night. Kapag walang lechon, malungkot, 'pag may lechon, parang iba 'yung pakiramdam," said Tony De Villa, owner of Mang Tony's Lechon Haus.

But to some families, a kilo of lechon will suffice. One can buy it by the kilo for P1,200.



For those with a limited budget, lechon manok (roast chicken) is also an option, available for P300 and up.



Although for many Filipinos, the mere presence of the entire family that gathers for Noche Buena is enough, whether there's lechon or not, whether the celebration is grand or simple.

"Doon man lang nagkakasama-sama, minsan lang sa isang taon, kasi bihira, nagkakahiwa-hiwalay sila," said Mirason Velasquez.



"Simple lang, basta ang importante, sama-sama ang pamilya," said Conrado Rabano.