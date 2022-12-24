MANILA — Philippine Airlines said it would resume its Manila - Xiamen, China flights starting Jan. 13.

"Good news! We will bring back our Manila-Xiamen-Manila flights starting January 13, 2023, initially with one flight per week. We are glad to be back to serving mainland China," the flag carrier said in an advisory.

PAL said starting January, the Xiamen service will operate based on the following departure schedule:

• PR 330 Manila-Xiamen – every Friday departing Manila at 07:30 a.m., arriving in Xiamen at 09:55 a.m.

• PR 331 Xiamen-Manila – every Friday departing Xiamen at 11:55 a.m., arriving in Manila at 02:30 p.m.

Bookings for the route can already be placed at PAL's website, mobile app and hotline, the airline said.

