Business Mentor: Looking into the future of franchising

The year is almost over, and most people are ready to write down their New Year's resolutions. Everyone wants to have a better year. Let me ask you this – how do you plan to make a better year for yourself or your family?

It is not just doing good things that can make you happy. You also need to secure the future. Everyone wants to improve themselves, stay away from an unhealthy lifestyle, and save more. But do you know that you can make all these happen with just one giant leap?

I don't look down on people who prefer to work 9 to 5. And if that is where there are comfortable, then it's their choice. However, I do believe that some of these people need a little push and a little enlightening to realize how much more they can do if they are open to CHANGE.

Change is not always accepted with open arms, but if you look at it from a different perspective, you will realize that the small changes you make can have a vast and lasting impact on your life.

If you think you missed many opportunities this year because you were focused on different things, you might want 2023 to become the start of living your dreams. Who doesn't want to have more time to be with family yet still earn more than what an 8-hour job can give?

I do know that business is not for everyone. Only those with the calling can become successful on this path. So, if you are considering starting a business next year yet are afraid to start from scratch, choosing a franchise business may be your stepping stone to a better life.

The future of franchising is very positive. This is because aspiring entrepreneurs have seen how easy it is to start a business without going through everything needed when starting a business alone.

We are so lucky that there are several successful brands to choose from, and all one needs to do is carefully select which kind of business she is comfortable with.

I would not recommend anyone to jump in without being prepared and not knowing what to expect. There are certain traits that an entrepreneur needs to become successful. It is crucial to understand that when starting a business, the entrepreneur needs to know what they are selling and how to operate the business. While a bsuinessman can always hire people to help him run the company, an entrepreneur should be fully aware of how the company operates and how they can make it more successful.

We have not seen the end of COVID-19 yet. But the pandemic did not stop people from continuing to live their lives. For some, it has even opened new opportunities to many.

The pandemic has pushed people to take steps and discover how much more they can do. Some have started to see franchising positively as it offers the freedom to work on your own time and know how much it can improve their lives. Franchising has become an appealing option even for professionals as they slowly make a career shift and start to work on building their businesses.



It is time to reevaluate yourself for your future. Find ways how you can start building a better stream of income and achieve freedom from the four corners of your office. Franchising offers the perfect opportunity to apply your skills and discover new things that can make 2023 a truly better year for you.

There is a bright future ahead in franchising. Don't let another year pass by and miss all the opportunities just waiting to be uncovered.

May the spirit of Christmas bring joy to everyone! Merry Christmas!

------------------------------------

For more information, you may contact Armando "Butz" Bartolome

by email: business.mentor@butzbartolome.com

FB Page: Butz Bartolome

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/franguru/

website: https://www.butzbartolome.com

RELATED VIDEO