PLDT restores services in more areas in Visayas, Mindanao

MANILA— PLDT Inc and wireless unit Smart Communications have restored services in more areas in provinces hit by Typhoon Odette as of Dec. 24, its chairman Manny Pangilinan said Friday.
Updates as of 8 a.m. of Dec. 24:
MINDANAO
- Wireless— 98 percent restored
- Fixed connection— 99 percent
- Restoration work are ongoing in Surigao del Norte including Siargao
VISAYAS
- Wireless— 90 percent
- Fixed— 62 percent
- Cebu, Bohol, Leyte, Negros provinces - for restoration
PALAWAN
PLDT said commercial power limitations and transmission line breaks due to downed power poles have affected restoration activities.
Globe Telecom also said more areas in Odette-hit provinces are now connected.
Converge, meanwhile, said it has installed an emergency satellite broadband system to power the command center in Siargao.
