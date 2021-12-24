PLDT restores services in more areas in Visayas, Mindanao

Photo of the destruction left by Typhoon Odette in Surigao del Norte during a visit by President Rodrigo Duterte on December 22, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

MANILA— PLDT Inc and wireless unit Smart Communications have restored services in more areas in provinces hit by Typhoon Odette as of Dec. 24, its chairman Manny Pangilinan said Friday.

Updates as of 8 a.m. of Dec. 24:

MINDANAO

Wireless— 98 percent restored

Fixed connection— 99 percent

Restoration work are ongoing in Surigao del Norte including Siargao

VISAYAS

Wireless— 90 percent

Fixed— 62 percent

Cebu, Bohol, Leyte, Negros provinces - for restoration

PALAWAN

Wireless— 79 percent

PLDT said commercial power limitations and transmission line breaks due to downed power poles have affected restoration activities.

Globe Telecom also said more areas in Odette-hit provinces are now connected.

Converge, meanwhile, said it has installed an emergency satellite broadband system to power the command center in Siargao.

