PLDT restores services in more areas in Visayas, Mindanao

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 24 2021 03:49 PM

Photo of the destruction left by Typhoon Odette in Surigao del Norte during a visit by President Rodrigo Duterte on December 22, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo
MANILA— PLDT Inc and wireless unit Smart Communications have restored services in more areas in provinces hit by Typhoon Odette as of Dec. 24, its chairman Manny Pangilinan said Friday.

Updates as of 8 a.m. of Dec. 24: 

MINDANAO

  • Wireless— 98 percent restored
  • Fixed connection— 99 percent
  • Restoration work are ongoing in Surigao del Norte including Siargao 

VISAYAS

  • Wireless— 90 percent
  • Fixed— 62 percent
  • Cebu, Bohol, Leyte, Negros provinces - for restoration

PALAWAN

  • Wireless— 79 percent 

PLDT said commercial power limitations and transmission line breaks due to downed power poles have affected restoration activities. 

Globe Telecom also said more areas in Odette-hit provinces are now connected. 

Converge, meanwhile, said it has installed an emergency satellite broadband system to power the command center in Siargao. 

