Maynilad and Manila Water extend aid to typhoon victims. Handouts

MANILA— Water concessionaires Maynilad and Manila Water said Friday they have launched separate relief efforts to extend assistance to residents in areas hit by Typhoon Odette.

Metro Manila West Zone concessionaire Maynilad provided bottled water and cash, and deployed its mobile water treatment plants and personnel to affected provinces, it said in a statement.

Maynilad said it has donated P6.5 million cash aid through the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation and One Meralco Foundation.

It has also turned over 2,800 one-liter water bottles and 100 four-liter water bottles to the provinces of Cebu and Bohol. More bottles are coming to other provinces, it said.

Two mobile water treatment plants will also be deployed in affected provinces, which can produce around 20,000 gallons of potable water per day or enough to supply the needs of about 50,000 people, Maynilad said.

MANILA WATER

Manila Water, meanwhile, said it has sent mobile treatment plants to help provide potable water to typhoon-stricken areas in the Visayas, parts of Mindanao and Palawan.

Two mobile treatment plants with several water tankers have been deployed to Cebu and Bohol, it said.

"The MTPs are expected to augment the much-needed supply of clean water to the typhoon-stricken communities. The water tankers will help bring water from the MTP’s to various barangays and nearby towns," Manila Water said.

The Metro Manila East Zone concessionaire said the mobile treatment plants can convert any type of raw water, such as river water, floodwater and even saltwater, into potable drinking water.

Each treatment facility can produce about 3,000 liters of drinking water per hour and can operate up to 12 hours a day.

At least 500 units of 5-gallon drinking water and 75 cases of hygiene products have been sent with an additional 2,500 units of 5-gallons of drinking water and 225 cases of hygiene kits to be delivered in the coming days, Manila Water said.

Typhoon Odette has damaged electricity and telecommunications facilities in several provinces in Visayas and Mindanao.

Potable water, food, construction materials, and fuel are among the essentials needed in the affected areas.

Other business groups have also deployed relief efforts to aid in rescue and recovery.

