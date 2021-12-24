Therabody website

MANILA— A global massage brand popular among athletes is looking to tap into the work-from-home market, banking on its user-friendly tools to boost sales.

Theragun, a smart percussive therapy device used by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul George, is hoping to entice Filipinos now working from home amid the pandemic.

"With many people working from home in recent years, the less than ideal home set-up resulted in countless neck and back pain injuries. Using this device regularly is an excellent way of preventing these injuries to worsen. It can also improve your range of motion, posture, and even sleep when done correctly," the brand said in a news release.

Theragun is a handheld device that delivers bursts of pressure to targeted muscles, "offering the deepest massage experience."

Its founder Dr. Jason Wersland developed the tool after a traumatic motorcycle accident where he suffered from a herniated disc and back pain.

As he could not find a suitable self-massage tool to help ease his injuries, he developed a makeshift device that delivered powerful pressure bursts onto muscles to increase blood flow. What he created brought him "significant relief," leading to the birth of Theragun.

The device is touted to be a quiet tool and promises better muscle penetration than other massage guns.

It currently has four varieties— Theragun Mini, Theragun Prime, Theragun Elite, and Theragun PRO— and is available in outlets in major malls.