LIST: Train schedules for 2021 holidays

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 24 2021 02:54 PM

MANILA - Train lines in Metro Manila have released the operational schedule for the remaining holidays of 2021.

MRT-3 

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2021/tvpatrol/12/24/mrt3.jpg

LRT-1

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2021/tvpatrol/12/24/lrt1.jpg

LRT-2 

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2021/tvpatrol/12/24/lrt2.jpg

Trains in the Metro have been operating but in reduced capacity since last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Capacity has been gradually increasing in the previous months as restrictions begin to ease. 

