Globe says services restored in more areas in Visayas, Mindanao

MANILA - Globe Telecom said Friday telecommunication services were restored in some critical areas in Visayas and Mindanao to help residents connect with their loved ones this Christmas in the wake of Typhoon Odette's devastation.
In a statement, Globe said network services are now back up in Mactan Airport Cebu, Siargao Airport and Surigao Airport.
"Restoring services in airports is part of Globe’s priority in its post-Typhoon Odette infrastructure repairs, seeing its importance in bridging areas affected by the typhoon, and its residents, during the holiday season," the Ayala-led telco said.
Data services are also now operational in Ormoc City and the whole of Eastern Samar.
Restoration work in Palawan, meanwhile, nears completion, Globe said.
Meanwhile, free calls and charging stations can be availed of in these points:
PALAWAN
- Barangay Sibaltan, El Nido
- Bodegatel, Barangay Sta. Monica Talipapa, Puerto Princesa City
- Barangay San Rafael Basketball Court, Puerto Princesa City
- Tagburos Aplaya, Puerto Princesa City
- Sta. Monica Barangay Hall, Puerto Princesa City
CEBU
- Bayantel Office, Brgy Ramos, Cebu City
- Globe IT Park, Lahug Cebu City
- Brgy Hall, Poblacion Pardo, Cebu City
- Globe Facility, Talisay, along SRP Road
- Brgy Hall Ibabao Mandaue City
- Cellprime Office, Brgy Bakilid, Cebu City
- Brgy Casuntingan Gym, Mandaue City, Cebu
- Brgy Hall Kinasang-an, Pardo, Cebu City
- Brgy Hall Inayawan, Pardo, Cebu City
- Brgy Hall Bulacao, Pardo, Cebu City
- Brgy Hall Basak, Pardo, Cebu City
BOHOL
- JA Clarin, Tagbilaran City
- Near Petron Gas Station, Brgy Ubujan, Tagbilaran City
- Near Bolod Elementary School, Brgy Bolod, Panglao
NEGROS ORIENTAL
- Brgy Suba, Bayawan City, Negros Oriental
- Bais City Gymnasium, Negros Oriental
- Poblacion, Manjuyod (Infront of Aglipay Church), Negros Oriental
- Bindoy Public Market, Negros Oriental
NEGROS OCCIDENTAL
- Brgy 1, Hinigaran, Negros Occidental
- Brgy Poblacion, Pontevedra, Negros Occidental
- Brgy San Teodoro, Binalbagan
- Brgy 1, Himamaylan City
- Brgy 3, Himamaylan, Negros Occidental
- Brgy 1 Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental
- Brgy Poblacion, Ilog, Negros Occidental
- Brgy Poblacion, Cauayan, Negros Occidental
- Brgy 3, La Carlota City, Negros Occidental
- Brgy 3, Isabela, Negros Occidental
SOUTHERN LEYTE
- AB Building, Zone 5, Rizal St., Sogod, Southern Leyte
- Kangleon Street, Brgy. Mambajao, Maasin City, Southern Leyte
MINDANAO
- Tourism Information Center fronting Jollibee Mambajao, Camiguin
Other locations for Mindanao stations will resume operations on Monday, Dec 27, 2021.
Free GoWiFi connectivity is also available in select areas, Globe said.
Typhoon Odette damaged electricity and telecommunications facilities in several provinces in Visayas and Mindanao.
Globe, PLDT Inc, DITO Telecommunity and Converge have all said restoration works are underway.
