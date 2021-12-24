Globe says services restored in more areas in Visayas, Mindanao

Notwithstanding the devastation of Typhoon Odette across Visayas, Mindanao, and Palawan, local network teams and reinforcements from other regions work as one to expedite repairs and achieve complete network restoration. Handout

MANILA - Globe Telecom said Friday telecommunication services were restored in some critical areas in Visayas and Mindanao to help residents connect with their loved ones this Christmas in the wake of Typhoon Odette's devastation.

In a statement, Globe said network services are now back up in Mactan Airport Cebu, Siargao Airport and Surigao Airport.

"Restoring services in airports is part of Globe’s priority in its post-Typhoon Odette infrastructure repairs, seeing its importance in bridging areas affected by the typhoon, and its residents, during the holiday season," the Ayala-led telco said.

Data services are also now operational in Ormoc City and the whole of Eastern Samar.

Restoration work in Palawan, meanwhile, nears completion, Globe said.

Meanwhile, free calls and charging stations can be availed of in these points:

PALAWAN

Barangay Sibaltan, El Nido

Bodegatel, Barangay Sta. Monica Talipapa, Puerto Princesa City

Barangay San Rafael Basketball Court, Puerto Princesa City

Tagburos Aplaya, Puerto Princesa City

Sta. Monica Barangay Hall, Puerto Princesa City

CEBU

Bayantel Office, Brgy Ramos, Cebu City

Globe IT Park, Lahug Cebu City

Brgy Hall, Poblacion Pardo, Cebu City

Globe Facility, Talisay, along SRP Road

Brgy Hall Ibabao Mandaue City

Cellprime Office, Brgy Bakilid, Cebu City

Brgy Casuntingan Gym, Mandaue City, Cebu

Brgy Hall Kinasang-an, Pardo, Cebu City

Brgy Hall Inayawan, Pardo, Cebu City

Brgy Hall Bulacao, Pardo, Cebu City

Brgy Hall Basak, Pardo, Cebu City

BOHOL

JA Clarin, Tagbilaran City

Near Petron Gas Station, Brgy Ubujan, Tagbilaran City

Near Bolod Elementary School, Brgy Bolod, Panglao



NEGROS ORIENTAL

Brgy Suba, Bayawan City, Negros Oriental

Bais City Gymnasium, Negros Oriental

Poblacion, Manjuyod (Infront of Aglipay Church), Negros Oriental

Bindoy Public Market, Negros Oriental



NEGROS OCCIDENTAL

Brgy 1, Hinigaran, Negros Occidental

Brgy Poblacion, Pontevedra, Negros Occidental

Brgy San Teodoro, Binalbagan

Brgy 1, Himamaylan City

Brgy 3, Himamaylan, Negros Occidental

Brgy 1 Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental

Brgy Poblacion, Ilog, Negros Occidental

Brgy Poblacion, Cauayan, Negros Occidental

Brgy 3, La Carlota City, Negros Occidental

Brgy 3, Isabela, Negros Occidental



SOUTHERN LEYTE

AB Building, Zone 5, Rizal St., Sogod, Southern Leyte

Kangleon Street, Brgy. Mambajao, Maasin City, Southern Leyte

MINDANAO

Tourism Information Center fronting Jollibee Mambajao, Camiguin

Other locations for Mindanao stations will resume operations on Monday, Dec 27, 2021.

Free GoWiFi connectivity is also available in select areas, Globe said.

Typhoon Odette damaged electricity and telecommunications facilities in several provinces in Visayas and Mindanao.

Globe, PLDT Inc, DITO Telecommunity and Converge have all said restoration works are underway.