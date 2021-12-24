Photo of the destruction left by Typhoon Odette in San Vicente, Palawan during a visit by Vice President Leni Robredo on December 22, 2021. OVP handout

MANILA— The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has said there is adequate supply of cash in areas hit by Typhoon Odette.

In a statement, the BSP said it is committed to meeting currency demands in provinces that suffered the most from the typhoon "to support immediate recovery."

Millions of pesos were lost and at least 258 people died when Odette ravaged the central and southern parts of the country, government data showed.

"The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) assures the public that there is adequate supply of currency in areas affected by Typhoon Odette," the central bank said.



"Amid electricity and internet connection outages, BSP offices and branches continue to fully service the currency requirements of banks in the Visayas and Mindanao," it added.

The BSP said it is ready to assist banks in terms of tellering services if needed.

Banks in Visayas and Mindanao were also advised to carry out measures to ensure availability of cash in automated teller machines (ATMs) for the public's withdrawal needs.

Electricity and telecommunications facilities were severely impacted, affecting the delivery of services. Officials and residents have called for food, construction supply as well as water for hard-hit areas.

