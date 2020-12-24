GCash services restored after temporary glitch

MANILA (UPDATE) - Mobile wallet GCash services have been restored after being temporarily unavailable Thursday.

GCash made the announcement through its social media channels. It did not disclose the reason for the service interruption.

"We are working hard to restore the service as soon as possible. For affected transactions, please be rest assured that funds are safe and will be processed within the next 24 hours," GCash earlier said.

Services were restored before 7 p.m.

"GCash Services are now restored. You may have experienced problems using the GCash app earlier. All GCash services are now restored. We recommend clearing your cache to avoid any login issues," it said.

