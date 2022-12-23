San Miguel Corp, which operates a number of tollways in the National Capital Region, is prepared for the exodus of motorists during the holiday season, an official said on Friday.

SMC Infrastructure has deployed additional manpower and ambulant tellers to expedite toll passthrough, SLEX spokesperson and SMC Infrastructure Chief Finance Officer Raoul Eduardo Romulo told Teleradyo.

Romulo also reminded motorists to load up their autosweep cards and have tons of "patience" due to the anticipated influx of cars.

NAIAX, SLEX and SKYWAY, among others, are offering free toll on select hours on Christmas Day and the New Year.