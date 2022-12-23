Home  >  Business

Teleradyo

SMC deploys more patrollers, tellers in tollways during holiday exodus

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 23 2022 12:05 PM

San Miguel Corp, which operates a number of tollways in the National Capital Region, is prepared for the exodus of motorists during the holiday season, an official said on Friday.

SMC Infrastructure has deployed additional manpower and ambulant tellers to expedite toll passthrough, SLEX spokesperson and SMC Infrastructure Chief Finance Officer Raoul Eduardo Romulo told Teleradyo. 

Romulo also reminded motorists to load up their autosweep cards and have tons of "patience" due to the anticipated influx of cars. 

NAIAX, SLEX and SKYWAY, among others, are offering free toll on select hours on Christmas Day and the New Year. 

Read More:  toll fee   tollways   San Miguel Corp   San Miguel Infrastructure   holiday   traffic   holiday exodus  